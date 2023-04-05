Ford Vice President of Product Development Operations & Quality, Jim Baumbick, will participate in a fireside chat and discuss delivering the Ford+ plan at Bank of America’s 2023 Automotive Summit with auto analyst John Murphy. The conference will take place on Wednesday, April 5, at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Baumbick will explain how Ford is focused on significant opportunities to expand capabilities and generate returns from software-enabled gas-powered, hybrid and electric vehicles.

To accelerate this transformation, Ford has created three distinct, customer-focused business segments: Ford Blue for iconic internal-combustion and hybrid vehicles, Ford Model e for breakthrough software and EVs, and Ford Pro for products and services that help commercial customers increase productivity and grow their businesses.

Later this year, at the company’s Capital Markets Day on Monday, May 22, at its headquarters in Dearborn, Ford will provide a strategic update, key performance indicators and financial targets for the three new business segments.

The Bank of America fireside chat can be viewed+online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough EVs along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford is pursuing mobility solutions through Ford Next, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 173,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

