VSE Corporation (“VSE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets supporting commercial and government markets, today announced the appointment of Michael Perlman as its new Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications. In this role, Mr. Perlman will be responsible for leading the Company's investor relations strategy and enhancing its communication with the investment community.

Mr. Perlman brings over 20 years of experience in investor relations, corporate communications, and financial analysis to VSE, including establishing investor relations functions at two public company spin-offs and one new public offering. Most recently, Michael served as Executive Vice President, Investor Relations of Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi”), where he successfully developed and executed a comprehensive investor relations program that effectively communicated the company's growth strategy, financial performance, and operational achievements to investors, analysts, and the media. Prior to Jushi, Michael supported NASDAQ-listed companies KLX Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. for six years as Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasurer.

"Michael's extensive experience in investor relations and financial analysis makes him a valuable addition to our executive team," said John Cuomo, President and CEO of VSE Corporation. "As we continue to execute on our growth and business transformation strategies, Michael's expertise in building relationships with the investment community and his ability to effectively communicate our story will be instrumental in driving shareholder value."

"I am excited to join VSE and look forward to working with the leadership team and investors to communicate the Company's strategic vision, financial performance, and operational achievements," said Mr. Perlman. "I believe that VSE's commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and unique aftermarket strategy positions the Company for continued success."

ABOUT VSE CORPORATION

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include MRO services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services. For additional information regarding VSE’s products and services, visit www.vsecorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause VSE’s actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such statements. Many factors could cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance, including, among others, the risk factors described in our reports filed or expected to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement or statement of belief speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005309/en/