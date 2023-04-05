Western Union Appoints Priscila Nogueira to Lead its Colombia Business Operations

Western+Union today announced the appointment of Priscila Nogueira as general manager for its Colombia business. Nogueira currently serves in the same capacity overseeing Western Union’s Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay businesses.

Priscila Nogueira, General Manager, Western Union Colombia

“Western Union has been extremely fortunate to have Priscila lead business operations for numerous countries across Latin America,” said Mauricio Garcia, Head of Western Union South America. “I know first-hand the impact she has made to date on our business growth across the region and the relationships with our agents and our customers. From helping expand our service offerings, to bringing a customer-first mindset to her leadership style, she has been a key driver to our success.”

Nogueira brings a strong track record of success expanding Western Union networks across Latin America over the last five years. This includes introducing new digital and retail channels, as well as cultivating relationships with agents and customers to help foster growth across her respective countries.

She joined Western Union nearly two decades ago as a marketing intern in 2006. Prior to her current position, Nogueira was general manager for the company’s Latin America Western Region, which included Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay. She also served as marketing manager for Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil.

“The remittance market in Colombia is transforming rapidly and Western Union is well positioned to lead with its strong portfolio of retail and digital service offerings for our customers,” said Nogueira. “I am very excited to join our team in Colombia building on their great success to date, as well as work with our agents to provide our customers with an exceptional experience using our service.”

A native of Brazil, she holds a bachelor’s degree in administration from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo and an MBA from the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing in Brazil.

She takes over management of Colombia from Claudia Reyes Armebianchi, who recently moved to oversee Western Union’s Mexico and Central America business operations.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

