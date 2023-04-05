UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise+automation+software company, and Amelia, the enterprise leader in Trusted AI, today announced a partnership that brings together the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform with Amelia’s enterprise-grade Conversational AI to create a fully integrated IT digital agent solution. Together, the market leaders will enable customers to deliver personalized employee experiences at scale, helping businesses drive efficient growth by doing more with less.

Despite the proliferation of digital technologies in the enterprise, employee experiences still lag behind. UiPath and Amelia bridge the gap between powerful automation and simplified user experiences with an integrated solution that reimagines the employee experience and delivers measurable improvement in productivity and net promoter scores (NPS).

Employees can make support requests via chat, messaging, or voice. Amelia processes the request and natively integrates with UiPath software robots to resolve the issues with workflow automation and AI. Once complete, Amelia summarizes the resolution for the employee via their preferred channel. Requests that cannot be resolved are escalated to support agents, with the combined solution learning from the interaction to better address similar issues in the future.

Companies that deploy UiPath and Amelia’s joint solution empower their employees and boost their satisfaction with immediate, 24/7/365 resolutions for a full suite of IT and administrative requests, including application troubleshooting, VPN access, password resets, vacation balance checks, payroll changes, and more.

With its combined solution, Amelia and UiPath can create extraordinary user experiences through rapid resolution of everyday tasks, allowing employees to focus on propelling company growth and providing premier customer service. It enables end-to-end resolutions for high-volume requests, which reduces service desk wait times, accelerates request handle times, and improvements of employer NPS. Customers are empowered to scale custom solutions and applications with the offering as their business needs evolve.

“UiPath is motivated by the fundamental beliefs that automation liberates humanity’s boundless potential and that it is critical to transform employee experiences in today’s resource-constrained market,” said Dhruv Asher, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Business Development at UiPath. “In Amelia, we found a partner that is both home to a market-leading Conversational AI solution, and perfectly aligned with our mission and vision for automation. We are thrilled to bring our joint solution to market to help employees everywhere and drive productivity at organizations around the world."

Lanham Napier, President and Chairman of Amelia, said, “We are extremely pleased to partner with UiPath to create a fully integrated automation solution for seamless support experiences. Employees are undoubtedly the engine that drives companies’ success, yet people are often hindered in their jobs by repetitive, time-consuming tasks that distract them from their goals. Our joint solution eliminates barriers to productivity and creativity by bringing together the market’s leading Conversational AI and business automation technology, and we’re excited to deliver new innovations across industries.”

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit+www.uipath.com.

About Amelia

Amelia is the enterprise leader in Trusted AI. As a pioneer in AI, Amelia has a proven track record of innovation in automation and Conversational AI. Amelia’s platform captures the rapid innovation of AI ecosystems and transforms these innovations into enterprise grade products ready for customer consumption. Enterprises use Amelia to drive revenue in conversational experiences and enable productivity through operations automation. Amelia is consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms as a market leader. With offices in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, enterprises trust Amelia’s products and solutions to serve customers on a global basis. See how Amelia is powering the future of work at amelia.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005305/en/