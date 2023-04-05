JASPER, Ind., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BauerFinancial, Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, recently awarded German American Bank its top (5-Star) rating. The Company has earned this ranking for the 30th consecutive time.



Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. chartered bank with the same strict standards, and reports that German American Bank continues to excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality and more.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by BauerFinancial with this 5-Star ranking,” said Neil Dauby, President and CEO. “We believe German American Bank is well-positioned to continue to be a source of strength for our communities. Ranking from an independent firm, such as BauerFinancial, helps us validate our performance. On behalf of the entire German American Bank team, we are proud to receive this recognition.”

About German American

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 77 banking offices in 20 southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

D. Neil Dauby, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bradley M Rust, Sr. EVP, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

(812) 482-1314