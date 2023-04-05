VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goat Industries Ltd., (the “Company or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) has acquired, through Quebec Gestim online staking, four additional claims adjacent to both Li-FT Power Ltd. and Patriot Battery Metals Inc.



GOAT Industries’ newly acquired ground is approximately 5 km southwest of the Pontax Lithium occurrence, and approximately 3.5 km east of a Lithium occurrence owned by Patriot Battery Metals. Other notable lithium occurrences in the area are the Cyr to the Northwest, Whabouchi – Lac Des Montagnes to the Southeast, and Rose – Pivet – LaMothe to the Northeast.

These newly acquired claims brings GOAT Industries property portfolio to over 40 mapped Lithium occurrences in Quebec, comprised of both mineral exploration claims with historic Lithium values, as well as claims in proximity to explorers such as Patriot Battery Metals.

Recently, GOAT Industries completed an acquisition of the Lacana-Doran property, consisting of 1,925 hectares of land located west of Aguanish, 100 kilometres east of Havre-Saint-Pierre and 320 kilometres east of Sept-Iles in Quebec, Canada. The Lacana-Doran property boasts an extensive amount of historic work supported by technical reports, which predate current National Instrument 43-101 regulations. It is GOAT’s thesis that modern day exploration methodologies coupled with improved technologies may allow the Company to unlock additional underlying value.

The Company plans to further assess the Lacana-Doran historical reports using third-party geological consultants. Subject to its findings, the Company may select a qualified exploration partner to advance Lacana-Doran property using modern exploration techniques.

Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on claims in close proximity to those held by the company is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may exist on claims held by the company.

Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, PGeo, is the company's independent qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

