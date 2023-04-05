The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 today announced that it received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year. RMR was also recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence honoree for the third consecutive year. Currently, RMR manages 77 buildings that are ENERGY STAR certified.

Additionally, as a result of RMR’s energy management and stakeholder engagement programs developed to help its clients achieve their environmental goals, Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29, an RMR client, also received the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in 2023 for the sixth consecutive year and was recognized as a Sustained Excellence honoree for the fourth consecutive year.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. The Sustained Excellence designation is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program and winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy and the American people.

Adam+Portnoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of RMR, made the following statement:

“Recognition as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive time underscores the concerted effort RMR has made in implementing sustainable solutions that benefit our properties, tenants and the environment. We look forward to helping our clients continue advancing their sustainability performance.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit www.energystar.gov%2Fawardwinners.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by approximately 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of December 31, 2022, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 160 properties as of December 31, 2022, with approximately 21.0 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, D.C. In 2022, OPI was named a Gold Level Green Lease Leader and in 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year. OPI is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit opireit.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov%2Fimpacts.

