Shift4 (

NYSE:FOUR, Financial), the leader in integrated payments technology, has been selected by the Baltimore+Orioles to power payments at the Major League Baseball team’s Oriole+Park+at+Camden+Yards.

Shift4’s end-to-end commerce ecosystem will be used at concession locations across the stadium, including frictionless mobile ordering and payment technologies. Additionally, Shift4’s integration with Fanatics will power the retail transactions at Oriole Park’s merchandise locations.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Orioles to deliver a best-in-class guest experience,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of New Verticals. “Fans can expect all their transactions at concession stands and retail locations to be as quick and seamless as possible so that they can get back to enjoying the game.”

Today, Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay. To learn more, visit shift4.com%2Fsports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

