LAS VEGAS, NV, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), a multimedia leader positioned at the intersection where all things psychedelics and cannabis converge, is pleased to announce that PSYC CEO, David Flores, will participate in the Penn Psychedelics Collaborative (the “PPC”) film screening event, “Psychedelics & the Road to Recovery,” which will feature a special screening of "Peace of Mind", a new documentary produced by ESPN highlighting the potential benefits of psychedelic-assisted therapy for traumatic brain injury (“TBI”) and mental health disorders, to be held at the Perelman School of Medicine on the University of Pennsylvania campus on Sunday, April 23rd.



Following the film screening, the PPC will host a panel discussion with experts in the fields of neurology, TBI research, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and policy moderated by David Flores. Panelists will discuss the potential benefits of psychedelics in the treatment of traumatic brain injury, pathology and recovery in humans, drug development and treatment strategies, the current state of research and regulatory policy, and ethical considerations of using psychedelics in a therapeutic setting.

The documentary, which will air nationally on ESPN on Saturday, April 22nd, explores the experiences of former NFL and NHL players, such as Riley Cote, who will be in attendance at the film screening, who suffered from TBI and mental health disorders and turned to psychedelic-assisted therapy, specifically with psilocybin, in hopes of improving their mental and physical wellbeing. Moreover, the film examines the promising results of psychedelic-assisted therapy and its potential as a viable treatment for these debilitating conditions.

This event is open to the public and will take place on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023, at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine's Clinical Research Building auditorium. Doors open at 2:00 pm and the event begins promptly at 2:30 pm. Attendees should register in advance through the Eventbrite link provided below.

www.wake.net/espn

As a moderator for the panel discussion, Mr. Flores will be representing PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight, a top 3 globally ranked psychedelic-focused multimedia platform.

“I’m truly honored to have this wonderful opportunity to represent PSYC and Psychedelic Spotlight as a moderator for what is certain to be a highly educational and information-packed panel discussion regarding the potential benefits of psychedelics in the treatment of TBI and other debilitating mental health conditions,” said Mr. Flores.

“Since launching Psychedelic Spotlight nearly 3 years ago, one of our primary objectives has been to be at the forefront of this exciting new paradigm shift involving psychedelic-assisted therapy. Events just like this offer PSYC unique opportunities to be visible leaders of this positive disruption to old, ineffective, inefficient, and overly expensive healthcare models and to foster new conversations without old stigmas. In my opinion, this is yet another demonstration of our commitment to further solidifying PSYC’s position as a news, information, and resource leader for this growing community of psychedelic-inspired healing.

We are incredibly grateful for our friends at The Spore Group for all of the fantastic work they did in helping to bring this event together alongside the Penn Psychedelics Collaborative, Wake, Reason for Hope, and the VA Center for Neurotrauma, Neurodegeneration and Restoration and look forward to hosting an inspirational event.”

"We hope this event will spark meaningful conversation and increase awareness of the early evidence that demonstrates how psychedelics can be used to treat TBI and related disorders on a physiological level,” said Mia Lowry, Director of Outreach for The Spore Group.

A second screening event will also be held on Wednesday April 26th at Cooper University Health Care. This event will also feature Riley Cote as a speaker along with experts in the field of neuromodulation therapies for mental health disorders and pain management.

Information and tickets for the Cooper University Health Care screening event may be found at the link below:

https://events.cooperhealth.org/event/community-health-seminars/peace-of-mind-an-espn-documentary-screening

