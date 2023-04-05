The+Hartford, a leading provider of employee benefits and absence management, renamed its accidental death and dismemberment product to accidental loss of life and severe injury benefits. The company is also modernizing existing benefits, adding new benefit options, making it more customizable for its employer customers, and simplifying its benefits education materials.

“We must take the mystery out of benefits,” said Laura Marzi, benefits expert and head of marketing for Group Benefits at The Hartford. “The complex language used to describe employee benefits has been a barrier for far too long. Our plain language initiative can fundamentally transform how U.S. workers think about their benefits, provide a more personal connection, and help them create a safety net to protect themselves and their families, especially in today’s economic uncertainty.”

The Hartford’s strategy to simplify the language used to describe benefits started with accidental death and dismemberment insurance and spans across its employee benefits portfolio. The Hartford’s 2023 Future of Benefits Study shows there is a need for better benefits education and resources to support workers:

38% of U.S. workers say the names and descriptions of their employee benefits are confusing and 61% of employers agree;

35% of U.S. workers do not understand the supplemental benefits that are offered and what they cover and 49% of employers agree employees lack understanding about these benefits; and

42% of U.S. workers believe their company needs better resources to help them understand their benefits and 58% of employers agree.

In addition, the company’s qualitative research revealed that some of the employee benefit names such as accidental death and dismemberment insurance created negative emotions among consumers.

The enhancements to The Hartford’s accidental loss of life and severe injury benefits, which provide coverage for accidents resulting in loss of life, motion, sight, and limb, among other severe injuries, will be available for employers with 500 or more employees with an effective date starting Jan. 1, 2024. The refreshed insurance coverage will offer several new or enhanced benefits, including coverage to help pay for recovery in a medical facility, mortgage payments, modifying a home, car or worksite, therapy services, as well as additional benefits if the loss occurs during a natural disaster or in the workplace.

Removing Barriers to Benefits

Starting with its employee+benefits+enrollment+education+guide and more enrollment materials later this year, The Hartford’s employer customers and their workforces will begin to see employee benefits described in more plain language. Products will be grouped into three categories with benefit names that have been repositioned to be more transparent and descriptive of what the insurance coverage provides:

Life and Loss: Life insurance is protection for those you leave behind with a cash benefit that can help with financial planning and loss of future income. Accidental loss of life and severe injury benefits, also known as accidental death and dismemberment insurance, cover you for an accidental loss of life, motion, sight, limb or other severe injuries.



Income Protection: Short-term income protection benefits, also known as short-term disability insurance, replace part of your income if you are unable to work due to childbirth, illness or injury. Long-term income protection benefits, also known as long-term disability insurance, help cover your day-to-day living expenses when you are not able to work for an extended time due to an illness or injury.



Supplemental Health Benefits: Accidental injury benefits, also known as accident insurance, provide a cash benefit for an accident. Critical illness benefits, also known as critical illness insurance, provide a cash benefit for a covered illness. Hospital cash benefits, also known as hospital indemnity insurance, provide a cash benefit for each day you or your dependent is in the hospital.



“We want to help employers ensure their employees feel confident in their benefits choices. At their core, benefits are designed to help protect individuals and their families during joyous life moments, as well some of life’s most challenging times,” Marzi added.

The full 2023 Future of Benefits Study will be available in May.

Survey Methodology

The Hartford’s 2023 Future of Benefits Study was fielded Feb. 14 - Feb. 28, 2023 and included 500 employers and 1100 U.S. workers. The employers surveyed were HR professionals who manage/decide employee benefits and U.S. workers surveyed were actively employed. The margin of error is employer +/- 4% and U.S. worker +/-3% at a 95% confidence level.

