Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has appointed Barbara Graham as senior vice president of the company’s Navy Business Unit.

Graham is responsible for leading strategy, business development and program excellence across the company’s $1 billion portfolio of solutions and services for a wide range of U.S. Navy and Marine Corps customers. In her new role, Graham reports to Bob Genter, president of SAIC’s Defense and Civilian Sector.

“Barbara is an exceptionally talented and experienced leader whose deep customer relationships and knowledge will drive results for our Navy and Marine Corps customers,” said Genter. “As a growth-minded leader, she will continue building our Navy business, drive organic growth, scale into key sub-markets and focus on developing a new generation of talent and innovative capabilities.”

As an industry veteran, Graham joins SAIC with significant experience leading complex systems integration and engineering services portfolios across defense and intelligence agencies. She has held executive positions at GDIT, CACI and BAE Systems with responsibility for strategic planning, business development, profit and loss, strategic capture and program management.

Graham is a Navy veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in management computer information systems from Park University.

To learn more about SAIC’s work with the Department of Defense, visit www.saic.com%2Fdefense.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

