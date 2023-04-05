Ambac Announces Meeting and Record Date for 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, today announced that Ambac’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. (ET). The meeting will be held in a virtual format. The record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting will be the close of business on April 25, 2023.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”) is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac’s core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform with a legacy financial guaranty business in run off. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest.

