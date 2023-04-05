RXO Celebrates Grand Opening of Laredo Cross-Border Facility

RXO (NYSE: RXO) today celebrated the official grand opening of the company’s new cross-border facility in Laredo, Texas. Spanning 127,000 square feet, the new warehousing and distribution services site sits at the center of the nearshoring movement – at the border between the United States and Mexico. This premium location and the end-to-end cross-border solutions offered through the facility will help streamline supply chains for RXO’s blue-chip customer base.

Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer of RXO, said, “We’re proud to officially unveil our new cross-border warehousing and services center in Laredo. With the sharp uptick in demand for nearshoring, this state-of-the art facility – situated in a prime location near the border – delivers additional value to RXO customers across many industries.”

The new facility provides shippers with direct highway access to the World Trade Bridge, the largest inland port of entry in the U.S. The proximity to the border will reduce customers’ transit times and save money. RXO also offers warehousing and customs brokerage services to help with timely crossings. RXO’s Laredo site features 43 dock doors, parking for 160 trailers and top-tier security features. All services offered at the site are integrated with RXO’s best-in-class technology, including its RXO Connect™ platform.

RXO is CTPAT (Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) certified, which allows for faster and more secure trade lanes between Mexico and the U.S. and reduces inspections and fees for RXO customers. The Laredo facility operations are aligned to U.S. and Mexico customs hours and offer cross-border, intra-Mexico, regional and local and long-haul transport options.

RXO’s total investment in the site, including facility and people costs, will be more than $30 million over the next 10 years, and the site employs more than 25 people.

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

