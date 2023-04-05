Gartner Announces Keynote Speakers at 2023 Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference+2023

When: May 16-17, 2023

Where: Las Vegas, Nev.

Press registration: Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting [email protected].

Details: Today’s chief sales officers (CSOs) and sales leaders must find innovative ways to exceed revenue targets despite the unrelenting uncertainties caused by inflation, talent scarcity and supply chain disruptions.

At the Gartner+CSO+%26amp%3B+Sales+Leader+Conference, which is back in-person this year, sales leaders will gain unique actionable insights, practical tools and innovative guidance to transform their sales strategy, architect the growth of their organizations and expand in their executive role.

Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference Keynote Speakers
The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Prioritizing the Human Touch: Connecting the Buyer, Seller and Sales Leader of The Future,” will be presented by Gartner analysts Robert+BlaisdellandAlice+Walmesleyand focus on what the human role will look like in an ever changing sales environment affected by AI and sales analytics.

Guest Keynote Speakers include:

  • The Poker Game of Life: Using Poker to Enhance Thinking and Decision Making with %3Cb%3EMaria+Konnikova%3C%2Fb%3E, Author, Psychologist, Poker Champion & Journalist
  • C.H.A.N.G.E. Traits®: Exploring the Critical Skills for Inspired Leadership Through Change with %3Cb%3ECassandra+Worthy%3C%2Fb%3E, Founder & CEO, Change Enthusiasm Global, Keynote Speaker, Author & Consultant

Full details on the keynote sessions are available here. More information on the conference agenda and exhibit showcase can be found in the initial Conference+Media+Advisory.

Venue and Travel Details: Visit the conference’s website for complete venue and travel details for Las Vegas, NV.

Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Katie Costello for additional details and registration requests: [email protected].

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using #GartnerSales.

About Gartner for Sales Leaders
Gartner+for+Sales+Leaders provides heads of sales and their teams with the insights, advice and tools they need to address mission-critical priorities amid mounting pressures to drive growth through new and existing customers. With extensive qualitative and quantitative research, Gartner for Sales Leaders helps sales teams combat commoditization and price-based purchasing, develop critical manager and seller skills, elevate the value of sales interactions, unlock existing growth potential, and optimize sales force enablement. Follow news and update from the Gartner Sales practice on+Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerSales. Members of the media can find additional information and insights in the+Gartner+Sales+Newsroom.

About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230315005591r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005591/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.