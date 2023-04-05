Guidewire Earns Three Celent XCelent Awards and 'Luminary' Distinction for Policy Administration in North America

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that PolicyCenter has been selected as a winner of all three XCelent Awards in Celent’s 2023 Policy Administration Systems: P&C Insurance; North America Edition report.

PolicyCenter was distinguished as a top solution out of 19 policy administration systems that qualified based on inclusion criteria in the Advanced Technology, Breadth of Functionality, and Customer Base and Support categories. It was also named a “Luminary” in Celent’s Technical Capability Matrix, acknowledging its sophistication and breadth of technology and functionality compared to the other 41 systems profiled. Read the PolicyCenter report excerpt here.

“PolicyCenter continues to be a leading policy administration system,” said Donald Light, Director, North America Property/Casualty Insurance Practice, Celent and coauthor of the report. “It offers very good usability for business users, the business analyst-friendly Advanced Product Designer environment, and tools tuned for deployments in the Guidewire Cloud.”

InsuranceNow was also included and earned Functionality Standout honors in the Technical Capability Matrix. Light continued, “InsuranceNow is a good solution, primarily for smaller insurers who are looking for an all-in-one, full-suite offering with strong policy administration functionality.” It was also commended for its well-designed user interface and included analytics features.

“It is an honor to once again have the power of our products and strong customer successes recognized by Celent,” said Brian Desmond, Chief Marketing Officer, Guidewire. “Efficiency and innovation are key for P&C insurers to optimize loss ratios and ensure customer satisfaction. Technology is enabling rapid speed to market for new products and lines of business while analytics are enhancing accuracy in risk assessment and underwriting. We are thrilled to see our customers quickly grow and innovate with the help of our solutions, keeping pace in a demanding market.”

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230329005326r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005326/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.