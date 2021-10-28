PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 23, 2023

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. ("Stanley" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWK) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Stanley securities between October 28, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than May 23, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that:

rising interest rates, inflation, and trends in returning to work away from home were in fact quickly eroding then-heightened demand for Stanley's tools and outdoor products;

the heightened, extraordinary demand Stanley had enjoyed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 into 2022 was returning to 2019 pre-pandemic levels;

Stanley's operations were already showing signs of slowing demand;

as a result of reorganization, share repurchasing, and dividend growth, Stanley lacked the cash to react with agility to changes in demand; and

as a result of Stanley's inability to react to a sharp decline in demand, the Company's results and metrics, particularly sales volume, were severely negatively impacted.

As a result of the foregoing, Stanley's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

As a result of the disclosure of the Company's true state of affairs in a press release issued prior the opening of trading on July 28, 2022, the shares closed that day at $98.58 per share, down $18.87 per share. Since that time, the shares have continued to decline and presently trade at $77.35 per share.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-inc-class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-reminds-investors-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-district-of-connecticut-301783775.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP