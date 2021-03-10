PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 19, 2023

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities between March 10, 2021 and March 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Tupperware did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls;

Tupperware's financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company's accounting for income taxes;

as a result, Tupperware would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and

as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

