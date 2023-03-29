CUREXO INC.'S ROBOTIC GAIT TRAINING SYSTEM, MORNING WALK S200, INSTALLED IN FIRST US INPATIENT REHABILITATION FACILITY

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2023

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing its strategic partnership with Curexo, Inc. announced last year, Harmonic Bionics has completed the first installation of Curexo's Morning Walk S200 at an inpatient rehabilitation facility in the US.

Harmonic_Bionics_Logo.jpg

The Morning Walk S200 is an FDA-registered robotic gait rehabilitation system with a virtual reality component that uses a saddle for weight support and individual foot plates to facilitate more natural walking patterns. Last year, the device was installed at the first outpatient facility in the country. St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital, which is located at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, TX, is the first inpatient rehabilitation facility in the US to offer gait training with Morning Walk for patients.

St. David's Medical Center was recently named as the top performing Large Community Hospital in the U.S. on the annual Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. The hospital's 64-bed rehabilitation facility provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care for patients with neurological conditions, including stroke and orthopedic illnesses or injuries.

"This is a major milestone for the Morning Walk device as we continue to validate the technology in different settings allowing more patients to experience Morning Walk in America," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "We are excited to see the device at such a renowned institution right here in Austin and look forward to working with the St. David's team."

For more information on Morning Walk S200, please email [email protected].

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics aims to empower patients and their care providers by designing intelligent technology that facilitates data-driven treatment for neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment, and rehabilitation.

About Curexo, Inc.

Curexo Inc. is dedicated to developing cutting edge medical robots with the aim to provide value in life beyond treatment for a healthier tomorrow. CUREXO manufactures two surgical robots, CUVIS-joint and CUVIS-spine, along with one rehabilitation robot, Morning Walk S200. Listed in the Korean Stock market, CUREXO plans to increase its scale by growing internationally and working with global partners. Find out more at www.curexo.com/english/

favicon.png?sn=DA54909&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curexo-incs-robotic-gait-training-system-morning-walk-s200-installed-in-first-us-inpatient-rehabilitation-facility-301783789.html

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA54909&Transmission_Id=202303290830PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA54909&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.