PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In continuing its strategic partnership with Curexo, Inc. announced last year, Harmonic Bionics has completed the first installation of Curexo's Morning Walk S200 at an inpatient rehabilitation facility in the US.

The Morning Walk S200 is an FDA-registered robotic gait rehabilitation system with a virtual reality component that uses a saddle for weight support and individual foot plates to facilitate more natural walking patterns. Last year, the device was installed at the first outpatient facility in the country. St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital, which is located at St. David's Medical Center in Austin, TX, is the first inpatient rehabilitation facility in the US to offer gait training with Morning Walk for patients.

St. David's Medical Center was recently named as the top performing Large Community Hospital in the U.S. on the annual Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list. The hospital's 64-bed rehabilitation facility provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care for patients with neurological conditions, including stroke and orthopedic illnesses or injuries.

"This is a major milestone for the Morning Walk device as we continue to validate the technology in different settings allowing more patients to experience Morning Walk in America," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "We are excited to see the device at such a renowned institution right here in Austin and look forward to working with the St. David's team."

For more information on Morning Walk S200, please email [email protected].

About Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics aims to empower patients and their care providers by designing intelligent technology that facilitates data-driven treatment for neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral upper extremity exoskeleton designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment, and rehabilitation.

About Curexo, Inc.

Curexo Inc. is dedicated to developing cutting edge medical robots with the aim to provide value in life beyond treatment for a healthier tomorrow. CUREXO manufactures two surgical robots, CUVIS-joint and CUVIS-spine, along with one rehabilitation robot, Morning Walk S200. Listed in the Korean Stock market, CUREXO plans to increase its scale by growing internationally and working with global partners. Find out more at www.curexo.com/english/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curexo-incs-robotic-gait-training-system-morning-walk-s200-installed-in-first-us-inpatient-rehabilitation-facility-301783789.html

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics