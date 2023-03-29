Emerson Named Among 'America's Most Innovative Companies' by Fortune Magazine

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2023

Award recognizes Emerson's ongoing dedication to advancing innovation through its products, processes and people

ST. LOUIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has been named to Fortune Magazine's "America's Most Innovative Companies" list for 2023. The magazine's inaugural list recognizes companies leading in product and process innovation, innovation cultures and revenue growth. Emerson is ranked #33 on the list of 300 companies.

Emerson_Logo.jpg

"At Emerson, we are perpetual problem-solvers, continuously driven to innovate automation technology and software to address the world's most complex challenges," said Emerson Chief Technology Officer Peter Zornio. "We're proud to be recognized for our achievements and momentum in this area, particularly as a leader among other forward-thinking companies."

Emerson has evolved its management system and culture to achieve higher growth and accelerate innovation. An inclusive culture of trust and empowerment balances risk-taking in innovation and ideation while encouraging accountability and transparency.

To continue helping the world's largest manufacturing companies realize measurable performance improvements, Emerson is reinvigorating innovation across its entire automation portfolio, especially in the areas of disruptive measurement technology, software-defined automation, self-optimizing asset software and sustainability solutions.

Emerson's success has been built and reinforced through decades of problem solving and experience redefining the automation market, now delivering the broadest suite of automation technology and software across industries. Through its industry-leading technology and majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations safer, more productive and more sustainable.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson

