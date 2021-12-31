PR Newswire

PHOENIX, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES, "SenesTech" or the "Company"), (www.senestech.com) the rodent fertility control experts and inventors of the only EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats, ContraPest®, were featured in TIME Magazine as an innovative approach to dealing with global rat infestations.

"We know that ContraPest is the tool that will transform how pest management here in the United States, and eventually globally, will address rat population control," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's CEO.

The article highlights successful ContraPest programs across the country resulting in rat population reductions of 90% and announces the start of a program in the city of Ferndale, MI. The story explains the city is moving forward with a program because "ContraPest has the potential to change the way cities around the world address their own rat situations by limiting the rodents' ability to reproduce."

Parker Eco-Pest Control in Seattle was also quoted in the article stating that after running a study in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood they have now seen for themselves. "Not only did we see the population go down by 90% in a matter of months, but we heard anecdotally from businesses adjacent to the test site that they've never been rodent-free until now," Wesley Parker told TIME Magazine. Parker went further to state "birth control plus physically sealing up a structure will soon be the gold standard for eco-friendly rodent control."

To read the full article published in TIME Magazine visit: https://time.com/6264623/rat-birth-control-poison-contrapest/

About SenesTech

We are the experts in rat fertility control. Our passion is to create a healthy environment by better controlling rat pest populations. We keep an inescapable truth in mind. Two rats and their descendants can be responsible for the birth of up to 15,000 pups after a year. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA registered contraceptive for male and female rats. ContraPest fits seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, greatly improving the overall goal of effective rat management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses, and happy households – with a product that was designed to be effective and sustainable without killing rats. At SenesTech, we are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal populations through fertility control.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ and https://contrapeststore.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investors: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, [email protected]

Press: Nicole Williams, Chief Revenue Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/time-magazine-takes-a-closer-look-at-contrapest-as-a-solution-to-global-rat-infestations-301784218.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.