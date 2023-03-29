Timken Recognized by Fortune As One of America's Most Innovative Companies

43 minutes ago
NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 29, 2023

Company recognized for innovative processes, products and culture

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has been named one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune magazine and market and consumer data provider Statista. Timken is one of 300 companies included on the inaugural list.

"Timken has innovated for our customers for more than 120 years," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "Our team of problem solvers is not only known for rigorous thinking and specialized expertise but also for their collaborative approach and accessibility. We're honored to appear on this list alongside many of America's most iconic and innovative companies."

Fortune and Statista evaluated companies through employee surveys and opinions from experts in various fields. They cited product innovation, process innovation, innovation culture and revenue growth among their criteria for determining the companies on the list.

As a world leader in engineered bearing technology, Timken has leveraged its global leadership position to expand and scale in industrial motion products and services. Informed by its deep vertical industry knowledge and vast experience across many end markets and geographies, Timken applies innovative problem solving to its customers' most challenging applications. The company is a trusted technical partner for customers as they develop more sustainable equipment solutions for a broad range of industries.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.5 billion in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and America's Best Large Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

