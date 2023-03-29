PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced the company will provide a Corporate Update on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. This event replaces the webcast and call originally scheduled for March 31, 2023.

During the event, Chemomab's management team will review recent corporate developments and conduct a live question-and-answer session.

A replay will be available on Chemomab's website for 90 days at www.chemomab.com.

Live Webcast and Conference Call at 8:00 am Eastern Time, Monday, April 17, 2023

Click this Webcast link to access the live webcast or replay.

The live webcast and replay can also be accessed at the News & Events section of the Investors page on the Chemomab website at investors.chemomab.com/events.

Conference Call Access via Telephone

US Investors: +1 (877) 407-9208

International Investors: +1 (201) 493-6784

Conference Passcode: #13735392

Or click on Call me™ for instant telephone access to the event

Please call 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time, enter the conference passcode and ask the operator for the Chemomab conference call.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab is a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated good tolerability along with the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. Encouraging results from a Phase 2 liver fibrosis biomarker study in NASH patients and an investigator study of CM-101 in COVID-19 patients with severe lung injury were recently reported, and a Phase 2 trial in primary sclerosing cholangitis patients is ongoing. Chemomab expects to open a Phase 2 systemic sclerosis trial for patient enrollment around midyear of 2023. For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Investors & Media: Irina Koffler Barbara Lindheim LifeSci Advisors, LLC Chemomab Therapeutics Phone: +1 (917) 734-7387 Consulting Vice President [email protected] Investor & Public Relations,

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

