CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) ("UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Scott Melbye, UEC's Executive Vice President, has been re-elected to serve another term as President of the Uranium Producers of America ("UPA").

Amir Adnani, President and CEO stated: "We congratulate Scott on his re-election to the position of President of the UPA. His re-election marks his third term as President and is a tribute to his long-standing reputation of excellence and leadership in the uranium industry. UEC's industry leadership is a result of our team's dedication to high-performance standards associated with the nuclear fuel industry. Their excellence and decades of experience serves the Company well and provides a solid foundation for our future growth and success."

Scott Melbye, Executive Vice President stated: "I am honored to serve again as UPA President during this exciting time in our industry where so much bipartisan support exists for clean, carbon-free nuclear energy. The key focus of our organization is to continue emphasizing the importance of a revitalized U.S. uranium industry, especially in light of world events with Russia in Ukraine, and Chinese threats to Taiwan. Absent a robust domestic production industry, America's critical and strategic mineral requirements, including uranium, are increasingly vulnerable to supply disruptions."

Mr. Melbye continued: "About 20% of U.S. electricity is produced by nuclear energy, yet we are importing almost 60% of our uranium requirements from former Soviet Union countries, including Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The UPA members are all taking major steps through their American operations, investments, and workforces to help reduce that dangerous reliance with the highest standards of health, safety and environmental stewardship."

The UPA was founded in 1985 to promote a sustainable and strong domestic uranium and conversion industry while being environmentally sensitive to surrounding communities where they operate and reside. The UPA supports policies that will ensure United States energy independence and national security with domestic uranium serving as a prominent and stable component of those goals. The UPA is committed to working with Congress and the Administration to develop long-term energy solutions that will provide a sustainable and stable domestic supply of uranium.

About Uranium Energy Corp

Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming, anchored by fully licensed and operational central processing plants. UEC also has seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of U.S. warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.

Stock Exchange Information:

NYSE American: UEC

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Symbol: U6Z

WKN: AØJDRR

ISN: US916896103

