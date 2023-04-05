Regions+Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of its International Subsidiaries Banking Group, a dedicated team focused on delivering financial insights and customized banking services to subsidiaries of international corporations operating in the United States.

The team is led by industry veteran Laerte Barros, who joined Regions in 2022 from BBVA. Barros leads a group of international banking specialists who will work with Regions’ Commercial and Corporate Banking relationship managers to support business origination and development for U.S.-based subsidiaries. The team’s experience in international business and finance across Asia, Europe, Latin America and Oceania enables Regions to offer more specialized and competitive solutions designed to support the growth of industry and commerce in the bank’s vibrant footprint across the southeastern U.S., as well as Texas and the Midwest.

According to the International+Monetary+Fund%26rsquo%3Bs+coordinated+direct+investment+survey, the United States is one of the largest recipients of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the world, and a significant portion of FDI in the U.S. is in areas where Regions has long served business clients. Regions’ International Subsidiaries Banking Group is focused on deepening relationships in sectors including automotive manufacturing, aerospace, petrochemicals and more.

“Regions Bank has a proud history of serving vibrant markets that have strong connections to international commerce. By leveraging the skills and experience of bankers who understand the business dynamics of these markets, as well as the importance of international finance, we are well positioned to help more U.S.-based subsidiaries of international businesses build sustainable growth,” said Ronnie Smith, head of Corporate Banking for Regions. “We know the experience and vision of Laerte and his team will directly complement the services and insights delivered by our Commercial Banking professionals.”

Collaboration between the International Subsidiaries Banking Group and bankers from Regions’ Commercial and Corporate Banking teams, along with the bank’s Wealth Management and Consumer Banking divisions, supports Regions360, the bank’s business delivery model that brings financial professionals with a broad range of specialties together to leverage their collective experience in ways that produce comprehensive banking solutions to meet clients’ needs.

“International companies require specialized products and services that are tailored to their unique business goals and objectives. It takes a specific level of experience to meet the detailed financial needs of these companies and support their long-term success,” Barros said. “That’s exactly the type of experience we are delivering by connecting clients with market-based insights – and the strength and resources of our collective team here at Regions. I am proud to lead Regions’ International Subsidiaries Banking Group, and I look forward to building deeper collaborations with our teams as we meet the complex needs of our business clients.”

Barros has worked with international corporations for over 25 years. Prior to joining Regions, he served as head of BBVA USA’s International Commercial Banking division, having direct responsibility for the bank’s International Commercial Banking portfolio and leading efforts to expand the bank’s cross-border business.

Barros holds a law degree and specialization in International Law from the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil. In addition, he earned a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Barros speaks Portuguese, English and Spanish.

In addition to Barros, members of the team include Marcus Kim and Christian Louis. Kim joins Regions after a 17-year career in Asia at Korea Exchange Bank and China Construction Bank. During his time in Asia, Kim served as corporate and investment banking manager, helping clients with structured and trade finance needs, merger and acquisition support, real estate, and cross-border and international syndication. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from Yonsei University in Seoul.

Louis has over 20 years of banking experience, mostly working with international corporations. He joined Regions from BBVA USA, where he served as the Eastern region specialist for the bank’s International Banking division. Louis has experience working with Corporate Banking clients in Korea, Bahrain, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, Uruguay and the Dominican Republic. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Physics and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Miami University and a Master of Internal Business from the University of South Carolina.

