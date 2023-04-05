HORSHAM, Pa., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. , is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy in recognition of its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.



The Sustained Excellence honor is given, at the EPA’s discretion, to organizations who have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years in a row.

"We are honored to receive the Partner of the Year award for the sixth year in a row,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President of Operations, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “Our partnership with the EPA has been instrumental in helping us achieve our sustainability goals, and we look forward to continuing our work to preserve the planet and fulfill our Purpose of Nourishing a Better World.”

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Key accomplishments for Bimbo Bakeries USA in 2022 include:

Earned ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy efficiency at 18 BBU facilities across the country, sustaining the record for the highest number of certifications in the baking industry.

Won the ENERGY STAR Challenge for Industry at two bakeries, Atlanta, GA and Kent, WA. The Atlanta bakery reduced its energy intensity by 11 percent, and the Kent bakery by 18 percent, within three years. This is the Atlanta bakery’s third time meeting this goal.

Received a 2022 Green Power Leadership Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for outstanding clean energy initiatives and impact on the green power market.



Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, and Brownberry®. Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is part of Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.