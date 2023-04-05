AMGUARD™ Environmental Technologies (“AMGUARD”), the specialty markets division of AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation (“AVD”), is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with NewLeaf Symbiotics® to bring biological solutions to major North American specialty markets.

Under the agreement, AMGUARD becomes the exclusive seller of NewLeaf products including bio-stimulants and bio-protection products in golf, ornamental, controlled-environment agriculture (CEA), cannabis, and consumer markets in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Together these production areas are estimated to comprise slightly more than 50 million treatable acres in North America.

The agreement broadens a partnership+established+in+October+2022 between NewLeaf and AMVAC®, an American Vanguard Company, to bring biological solutions to North American agricultural crop markets including recently+launched+BioWake%26trade%3B dual-use biological seed lubricant for corn and soybeans. This partnership significantly enhances AVD’s strategic growth initiative in GreenSolutions%26trade%3B.

Shayne M. Wetherall, CEO, AMGUARD Environmental Technologies, commented: “NewLeaf Symbiotics technology and current product offering of naturally occurring microbes strengthen AMGUARD‘s specialty markets portfolio. As we leverage our extensive market access and sales force expertise, we look forward to working closely with the NewLeaf team to bring their novel biological solutions to the North American market.”

Brent Smith, President of NewLeaf Symbiotics, said: “NewLeaf Symbiotics, as a major player in biologicals, is eager to broaden our North American market penetration through our partnership with AMVAC/AMGUARD. We bring to this partnership our proprietary microbial library, proven research and development capabilities, and current commercial products that deliver a range of measurable benefits. Longer term, we look forward to finding additional synergies among the technologies and product lines of both our companies.”

About AMGUARD Environmental Technologies

AMGUARD Environmental Technologies is an emerging provider of non-crop and specialty technology solutions for the U.S. Public Health, Pest Control, Ornamental & Greenhouse, Golf, Lawn & Landscape, Foodservice, and Consumer markets. We are the specialty markets division of AMVAC Chemical Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation.

From our RTP headquarters and labs, AMGUARD discovers, develops, and commercializes a diverse portfolio of proven chemistries, innovative technologies, and green solutions into diverse markets. At our core, we are innovators. We are committed to protecting the population from disease vectors, mitigating structural pest damage, creating healthy foodservice environments and outdoor living spaces, and maintaining outdoor sports and recreation venues. Our mission is to provide our customers with powerful technology solutions to keep their businesses strong and growing. http%3A%2F%2Fwww.AMGUARDTECH.com

For additional information about this partnership, contact Shayne M. Wetherall, CEO, AMGUARD Environmental Sciences, CEO, (919) 415-4360, [email protected]

About NewLeaf Symbiotics

NewLeaf Symbiotics is an agricultural biologicals company that discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes products containing beneficial plant microbes. Its team has grown to 35+ members including 12 PhD scientists. NewLeaf has filed over 150 patents and patent applications and introduced its first biostimulants products in the U.S. for corn and soy, Terrasym 450 and Terrasym 401. www.NewLeafSym.com

For additional information about this partnership, contact David Flack, VP Business Development, NewLeaf Symbiotics, (614) 352-0979, [email protected]

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company that develops and markets products for crop protection and nutrition, turf and ornamentals management, and consumer and commercial pest control. American Vanguard is included on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 Index. To learn more about American Vanguard, please reference the Company’s web site at www.american-vanguard.com.

The Company, from time to time, may discuss forward-looking information. Except for the historical information contained in this release, all forward-looking statements are estimates by the Company’s management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ from management’s current expectations. Such factors include weather conditions, changes in regulatory policy and other risks as detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. All forward-looking statements, if any, in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005283/en/