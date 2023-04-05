Award provides streamlined purchasing process and immediate availability of Blink’s best-in-class EV charging products and services to the more than $6 trillion Federal government contracting market.



Miami Beach, FL, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). This contract will allow government customers and federal agencies to easily purchase Blink electric vehicle (EV) equipment and services through the GSA Schedule for their EV charging needs.

GSA Schedules are the acquisition arm of the GSA and increase the efficiency of the federal procurement process. Through GSA Schedule contracts, companies such as Blink can sell products and services to all federal agencies and certain state and local agencies. Blink has applied for and met all the requirements to be a GSA Schedule contractor and sell to the government at all levels, making the purchasing process faster and more cost-effective. Government buyers will now be able to access Blink products and services through GSA Advantage!, the government's premier online shopping superstore.

"The GSA MAS award is a critical milestone for Blink to provide greater access to government channels. We anticipate that federal government purchases of EV charging equipment and services will accelerate significantly in the coming years and Blink is well positioned to provide innovative solutions to these government customers," said Michael Battaglia, Chief Revenue Officer at Blink Charging. "We are proud to have been awarded this GSA MAS contract and are looking forward to supplying our best-in-class EV charging solutions across government agencies."

To qualify for GSA approval, the Company went through a rigorous application process. Contractors selling through the GSA contract are carefully vetted beforehand and must have a proven track record within its industry. The GSA Multiple Award Schedule also provides a competitive advantage in the government sector since terms and conditions including pricing and warranties are previously agreed upon.

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed nearly 66,000 charging ports across 27 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

