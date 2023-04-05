Wood Dale, Illinois, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, announced its subsidiary AAR Supply Chain will acquire nine Boeing 757-200 passenger aircraft equipped with 18 Rolls-Royce RB211 engines from American Airlines.

The assets have been most recently operated by American Airlines.

“The acquisition of these aircraft and engines will enable AAR to continue to support the RB211-powered 757 cargo market,” said Brian Salvatori, AAR’s Vice President of Asset Trading.

For more information on AAR’s product offerings, visit aarcorp.com/products.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.