SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Triangle Landscape Supplies (“Triangle”), a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products and landscape supplies with four locations in the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina market.

“Triangle Landscape Supply is a terrific fit for SiteOne with its market-leading soil and mulch operations in the Raleigh-Durham area. This combination moves us closer to our mission of being the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“SiteOne is known for its superior customer service,” said Jeff Mangum, founder and President of Triangle. “We are very excited to join the SiteOne family to accelerate our growth, provide enhanced service to our valued customers, and offer greater opportunities for our dedicated associates.”

This is the second acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.siteone.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005250/en/