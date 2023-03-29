"Bleach: Brave Souls" SAFWY Step-Up Summons: Untold Stories: Six Begins Friday, March 31st

2 hours ago
TOKYO, March 29, 2023

TOKYO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration campaign starting from Friday, March 31st, 2023. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Users can look forward to the debut of SAFWY collaboration versions of Gin Ichimaru and Mayuri Kurotsuchi in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Six Step-Up Summons.

Don't miss out on other limited-time in-game campaigns such as the Free SAFWY & CFYOW Summons where you can get one guaranteed 5 star character.

In addition, the SAFWY Summons PV Campaign will be held from Tuesday, March 28th in celebration of the collaboration Summons. In-game items will be given to all users based on the number of participants so be sure to check it out.

SAFWY Untold Stories: Six Step-Up Summons:

Everyone Gets In-Game Presents, SAFWY Summons PV Campaign Begins

To celebrate the release of SAFWY Step-Up Summons: Untold Stories: Six, we are holding a PV campaign.

How to Enter

Twitter
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en)
2. Like or retweet the SAFWY Step-Up Summons: Untold Stories: Six PV

Instagram
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Instagram account (@bleachbravesouls_official)
2. Like the SAFWY Step-Up Summons: Untold Stories: Six PV

Discord
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Discord server
2. Go to the "SAFWY Summons PV Campaign" channel and react to the SAFWY Step-Up Summons: Untold Stories: Six PV

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.

