WPP and Braze Partner to Deliver Innovative Customer Experiences at Scale

2 hours ago
WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announced a new partnership with Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands. The partnership will focus on joint integrations and solution development aimed at helping brands leverage their first party data to create personalised engagement. Working together, WPP and Braze will help joint clients drive customer activation, retention and loyalty strategies.

Brands today must create effortless cross-channel experiences to meet the expectations of modern customers in an increasingly complex, technology-driven marketing environment. WPP and Braze will create tailored solutions for clients that set the standard for creative customer engagement and provide brands with the ability to deliver personalized interactions to consumers across multiple channels.

As a best-in-breed platform, Braze was built to be channel-agnostic and provides over 100 integrations with other industry-leading technology partners. Its offerings will enable WPP clients to benefit from an agile customer engagement strategy, with faster feedback loops, quicker campaign design and real-time segmentation. By combining WPP’s leading creative talent and scale with Braze’s nimble engagement technology, joint clients will be able to break down silos between owned and paid media to deliver creative, cross-channel experiences to every customer.

The strategic partnership will create a competitive advantage for joint clients. WPP will have the opportunity to provide input on the Braze product roadmap and clients will gain early access to alpha and beta products along with customized solutions. WPP is the most accredited partner globally for Braze and its teams will benefit from bespoke training programs.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said: “Customers have come to expect engaging and seamless brand experiences across platforms. By combining Braze’s best-in-breed engagement platform with WPP's creative, data and CRM capabilities, we can offer clients the ability to deliver meaningful interactions with customers at speed and scale. We are thrilled to partner with Braze to further innovate across the customer experience landscape and to bring their industry-leading engagement platform to our joint clients.”

Myles Kleeger, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Braze, said: “We've always prided ourselves on being a platform that ambitious and creative people can flex to great heights and use to deliver sophisticated capabilities, especially when in the hands of an agile and interdisciplinary team. I have no doubt that the creativity, ambition and strategic support that WPP brings to our mutual customers will help clients better realise the value that Braze can deliver to their business, and I can't wait to see all of the great things we accomplish together.”

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

About Braze

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE) is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplace for Millennials, and UK Best Workplaces for Women 2022 by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

