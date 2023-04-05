Bounty paper towels are launching an even better version of the Quicker Picker Upper just in time for Spring cleaning. Spring cleaning procrastinators your new best friend, Bounty, is here to help and apparently a lot of you need it. Most Americans (87%) have procrastinated their household cleaning2, according to a recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty.

This Spring, new Bounty paper towels are hitting store shelves with a goal of helping people tackle the cleaning tasks they’ve been putting off. No stranger to going out of her way to avoid cleaning, Bounty has partnered with self-proclaimed cleaning procrastinator Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to encourage everyone get sheet done this Spring.

“Yes, I’m busy and a new mom, but in all honesty, I genuinely stress about cleaning and avoid it,” says NAACP and Emmy Award winning host & producer, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. “I completely relate to the third of all Americans who would rather balance their budget than clean3. I mean, taxes or a toilet bowl? Taxes please! I even watch people use Bounty on #CleanTok over actually cleaning. But I’m all out of excuses thanks to new Bounty. Since one sheet can now go so much further, I can tackle the cleaning tasks I’ve been putting off!”

Bounty’s newest innovative paper towel is a triple threat, driven by superior structure, flexible strength, and optimized fluid efficiencies, allowing you to use less to clean up the toughest messes.

Bounty’s new proprietary microstructure is larger than our previous design and built to hold up under pressure. You may not see it, but you can feel the difference. The microstructure has an optimized column design. Some competitors collapse when wet whereas Bounty’s newest paper towel technology expands to hold in the mess.

Bounty’s microstructure has dedicated strong and flexible zones making it cloth-like.

Bounty is obsessed with continual innovation; the new microstructure creates dedicated absorbance zones which pump and direct liquid more evenly through the sheet, trapping and locking the mess in both sheet directions.

“We know some Americans would rather pull weeds than clean4 – me included,” said Gregg Weaver, Bounty Senior Scientist. “Our newest paper towel sheets are more absorbent, so you can use less to clean up the toughest messes. So, for the third of Americans that rather would do anything other than clean5, know that Bounty’s newest paper towel is even better than previous versions and keeps working until the job is done, so you can do more and use less.”

Still need a little motivation? Cleaning procrastinators confirmed that after cleaning even a little bit, 8 in 10 feel so much better6, and 1 in 3 wanted to keep going7. Stop avoiding cleaning and show us how you #GetSheetDone with Bounty at @bountypapertowels.

