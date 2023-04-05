Avoiding Cleaning? Time to 'Get Sheet Done' With Bounty's® Newest Paper Towel Innovation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bounty paper towels are launching an even better version of the Quicker Picker Upper just in time for Spring cleaning. Spring cleaning procrastinators your new best friend, Bounty, is here to help and apparently a lot of you need it. Most Americans (87%) have procrastinated their household cleaning2, according to a recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005416/en/

Media_Infographic_Final.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This Spring, new Bounty paper towels are hitting store shelves with a goal of helping people tackle the cleaning tasks they’ve been putting off. No stranger to going out of her way to avoid cleaning, Bounty has partnered with self-proclaimed cleaning procrastinator Adrienne Bailon-Houghton to encourage everyone get sheet done this Spring.

“Yes, I’m busy and a new mom, but in all honesty, I genuinely stress about cleaning and avoid it,” says NAACP and Emmy Award winning host & producer, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. “I completely relate to the third of all Americans who would rather balance their budget than clean3. I mean, taxes or a toilet bowl? Taxes please! I even watch people use Bounty on #CleanTok over actually cleaning. But I’m all out of excuses thanks to new Bounty. Since one sheet can now go so much further, I can tackle the cleaning tasks I’ve been putting off!”

Bounty’s newest innovative paper towel is a triple threat, driven by superior structure, flexible strength, and optimized fluid efficiencies, allowing you to use less to clean up the toughest messes.

  • Bounty’s new proprietary microstructure is larger than our previous design and built to hold up under pressure. You may not see it, but you can feel the difference. The microstructure has an optimized column design. Some competitors collapse when wet whereas Bounty’s newest paper towel technology expands to hold in the mess.
  • Bounty’s microstructure has dedicated strong and flexible zones making it cloth-like.
  • Bounty is obsessed with continual innovation; the new microstructure creates dedicated absorbance zones which pump and direct liquid more evenly through the sheet, trapping and locking the mess in both sheet directions.

“We know some Americans would rather pull weeds than clean4 – me included,” said Gregg Weaver, Bounty Senior Scientist. “Our newest paper towel sheets are more absorbent, so you can use less to clean up the toughest messes. So, for the third of Americans that rather would do anything other than clean5, know that Bounty’s newest paper towel is even better than previous versions and keeps working until the job is done, so you can do more and use less.”

Still need a little motivation? Cleaning procrastinators confirmed that after cleaning even a little bit, 8 in 10 feel so much better6, and 1 in 3 wanted to keep going7. Stop avoiding cleaning and show us how you #GetSheetDone with Bounty at @bountypapertowels.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Puffs®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2F for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com%2Fnews.

_________________

1 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

2 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

3 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

4 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

5 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

6 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

7 According to recent survey by Reputation Leaders for Bounty

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230329005416r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005416/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.