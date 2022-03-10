PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 8, 2023

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") ( NYSE:CS, Financial), in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse securities between March 10, 2022 and March 15, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

contrary to Defendant representations in December 2022 , the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing;

, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in remained ongoing; accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds;

Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

