Cardio+Diagnostics+Holdings%2C+Inc (NASDAQ: CDIO) today announced that it is sponsoring Becker’s Hospital Review 13th Annual Meeting. The conference is taking place next week, April 3-6, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago. As part of Cardio Diagnostics’ sponsorship, the Company is further introducing their recently launched test, PrecisionCHD, at booth #300.

Becker’s Hospital Review conferences are among the healthcare industry’s leading events covering hospital leaders' business, operational and patient-centered concerns. This annual meeting will bring together over 420 elite hospital and health system executives.

Cardio Diagnostics’ mission is to help clinicians better detect and treat cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. At the core of its cardiovascular solutions is a proprietary Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine™ created by company founders Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., and Robert Philibert, MD, Ph.D. This technology enables the development of a series of tests for precision prevention and early detection and assists in the personalized treatment of major types of cardiovascular diseases and associated co-morbidities including the already launched Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests. The company will also display Actionable Clinical Intelligence™, a platform for healthcare providers connecting the underlying DNA methylation and single nucleotide polymorphism biomarkers measured by this test to coronary heart disease (CHD).

"We are thrilled to sponsor Becker's Hospital Review 13th Annual Meeting and participate in this important event for hospital and health system executives," said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO of the Company. "This is a great opportunity to share our insights on how we are partnering with leading healthcare organizations to deploy our precision molecular cardiovascular medicine technologies that can bend the heart disease curve, help lower costs and improve patient care with a focus on our most recent product launched, PrecisionCHD."

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and early detection more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for enabling improved prevention, early detection, and assists in the treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities, including the degree that Epi+Gen CHD™ and PrecisionCHD™ tests are accepted and adopted by patients, healthcare professionals and participants in other key channels; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to execute our growth strategy and ability to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing.

