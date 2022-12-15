PR Newswire

2022 Annual Results Highlights:

Total revenue for the year amounted to RMB175.39 billion , representing a year-on-year increase of 8.7%

, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.7% Overseas revenue for the year amounted to RMB77.4 billion , representing a year-on-year increase of 14% and accounting for 44% of the total revenue; enterprises with revenue exceeding RMB100 million in such year in more than 35 countries and regions

, representing a year-on-year increase of 14% and accounting for 44% of the total revenue; enterprises with revenue exceeding in such year in more than 35 countries and regions R&D Investment [1] reached RMB10.4 billion , representing a year-on-year increase of 17%; as of the end of 2022, it had 1,771 patents for inventions

reached , representing a year-on-year increase of 17%; as of the end of 2022, it had 1,771 patents for inventions Value created by the Group's FC2M ecosystem [2] exceeded RMB6.9 billion , and there are 133 products that generated more than RMB100 million sales for each; it recorded 50.8 million new registered members in 2022

exceeded , and there are 133 products that generated more than sales for each; it recorded 50.8 million new registered members in 2022 Focusing on core businesses, the Group stepped up its efforts in the divestment of non-core enterprises and assets. The amount by contract value exceeded RMB40.0 billion , bringing a cash inflow of nearly RMB30.0 billion at holding company level to further consolidate the foundation of funds; The Group entered into a syndicated loan agreement for an amount of RMB12 billion in January 2023

HONG KONG, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Reporting Period").

In 2022, the increasingly sophisticated macro environment, the US dollar interest rate hikes, and geopolitical tensions continued to disrupt the economy. Fosun firmly implemented a focused strategy, continued to lay the solid foundation for its development, and achieved steady development in its core businesses. During the Reporting Period, the Group achieved a total revenue of RMB175.39 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.7%. Due to the recurrent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in 2022 and the turmoil and downturn of the international capital markets, resulting in high business costs and an increase in floating losses in secondary capital market investment, the Group's overall industry operations and industrial investment have been affected to varying degrees. During the Reporting Period, the net profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB0.54 billion, while the net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB10.08 billion in the same period of 2021.

At the same time, Fosun continued to optimize its capital and asset structure by actively managing its debt to effectively cope with violent fluctuations in the capital market and maintain resilient liquidity. As of the end of the Reporting Period, cash and bank balances and time deposits were abundant, amounting to RMB100.56 billion; the ratio of total debt to total capital was 53.2%, and down 3.6 percentage points compared to mid-2022; the average cost of debt was at a low level of 4.7%; the adjusted NAV was HK$21.6 per share.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said: "In 2022, in the face of many challenges in the external environment, Fosun firmly promoted the strategy of focusing on its core businesses, made clear the positioning of "a global innovation-driven consumer group" and the mission of "serving one billion families worldwide". Focusing on the consumption needs of families, our businesses have grown steadily. The three-year epidemic has changed people's life, but we always believe that people's aspirations for a happier and brighter life remain unchanged regardless of the external situation. Fosun, which just celebrated the 30th year of its establishment, will continue to strengthen innovation, deepen global operations, and refine more good products and services. With our endeavors, we hope to create happier lives for families."

Promoting sustainable growth in revenue with profound industry operations, focusing on core businesses, a strong upward trend in 2023 business performance

In 2022, in the face of the epidemic, Fosun continued to deepen its industry operations, and all business segments have shown resilience, driving the Group's total revenue to increase by 8.7% year-on-year. Focusing on the needs of global families in health, happiness, and wealth, the four core subsidiaries, namely Yuyuan, Fosun Pharma, Fosun Insurance Portugal, and Fosun Tourism Group (FTG) continued to enhance their products and services, accounting for 72% of the Group's total revenue. Among them, FTG's revenue increased significantly by 49% to RMB13.78 billion, mainly due to the speedy recovery of overseas tourism business.

While carrying out profound industry operations, Fosun implemented a forward-looking plan for the future and accelerated the strategic focus on core businesses. On the one hand, at the business level, the Group stepped up its efforts in the divestment of non-core enterprises and assets, thus realizing more divestment than investment in 2022. The amount by contract value exceeded RMB40.0 billion, bringing a cash inflow of nearly RMB30.0 billion at holding company level to further consolidate the foundation of funds. It also expanded financing channels to further consolidate the capital safety cushion and provide support for strategic focus.

It is worth mentioning that in January 2023, the Group entered into a syndicated loan agreement for an amount of RMB12 billion with eight domestic banks, which was the largest private corporate syndicated loan led by five major state-owned banks in cooperation with policy banks and joint-stock banks since the announcement of "encouraging and supporting the development of the private economy and private enterprises" at the Central Economic Working Conference held in December 2022. On the other hand, Fosun insisted on active divestment and investment management. While divesting some non-core assets, Fosun accelerated the investment layout of subsidiaries in various sectors around core businesses in forward-looking and leading fields. In September 2022, the Yuyuan consortium became the primary developer of the land plot on Fuyou Road in the core area of Huangpu District, Shanghai, marking the establishment of Grand Yuyuan, this development will serve as a concrete demonstration of "Oriental Lifestyle Aesthetics"; in 2022, Club Med opened seven new resorts in the world, further expanding the growth potential of tourism consumption.

Through continuous focus, the growth momentum of Fosun's core businesses has been further strengthened. Since the beginning of 2023, businesses in consumer and tourism sectors have shown a strong upward trend. In 2023, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival which received wide recognition in Chinese mainland and overseas became the talk of the town and attracted more than 4 million visits, effectively driving consumption in the area. Fosun's tourism business has rebounded rapidly, Atlantis Sanya, a subsidiary of FTG, its business has fully recovered and surpassed the level before the pandemic, recorded a business volume of RMB399 million in the first two months of 2023, representing an increase of 10% compared to the same period of 2022, the average occupancy rate by room reached 96%. The business volume of Club Med and Lijiang FOLIDAY Town increased by 55% and 149% respectively compared to the same period in 2022.

Innovation and global operations capabilities continue to improve, highlighting the multiplier effect of the ecosystem

Innovation has always been the "core engine" that drives the development of Fosun. In 2022, the Group's investment in technology innovation amounted to RMB10.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 17%; as of the end of 2022, Fosun had 1,771 patents for inventions. Fosun's long-term investment in technology innovation has also continued to reap results. Shanghai Henlius' self-developed HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab injection) was approved for marketing in March 2022. It was approved for the treatment of three indications in Chinese Mainland and became the world's first anti-PD-1 mAb (monoclonal antibody) approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer. Since its launch nine month ago, it has generated a revenue of RMB300 million. Fosun Kite's first CAR-T cell therapy approved for marketing in Chinese Mainland, Yi Kai Da, as at the end of January 2023, has benefited nearly 300 patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma since its launch. The New Drug Application (NDA) for second-line treatment was accepted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in October 2022 and has been included in the list of priority review products. Fosun Jinmei Global Technology Innovation Center, which is under the cosmetic segment of Yuyuan has completed the R&D and commercialization of 26 new products since the launch of its operation, with 170 reserved R&D products. Shede Spirits established three professional research platforms, namely microbial molecular biological laboratory, wine testing platform and wine taste research laboratory.

The globalization journey of Fosun started in 2007 when Fosun International was listed in Hong Kong. After nearly 16 years, Fosun has established businesses in more than 35 countries and regions (based enterprises with revenue exceeding RMB 100 million in such year). In 2022, Fosun's global operations capability was further enhanced, with overseas revenue amounting to RMB77.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 14% and accounting for 44% of the total revenue. As of the end of the Reporting Period, Fosun had 43 overseas brand enterprises and more than 45,000 overseas employees. The leading model of "global organization + local operations" has also become more mature. In November 2022, Fosun Pharma's Ivory Coast facility in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire project) was launched and the first phase is expected to be completed in 2024, which will realize the local production and packaging of one billion tablets of oral solid dosage. On 15 December 2022, Lanvin Group was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For the full year of 2022, Lanvin Group achieved unaudited revenue of EUR425 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 38%, of which the revenue of its flagship brand Lanvin increased by 67% year-on-year. Lanvin Group became one of the fastest growing companies in the global luxury goods industry.

Globalization is not only the core competency of Fosun to enter market competition, but also to continuously create value for society. The COMIRNATY® (mRNA COVID-19 vaccine) jointly developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, a German biotechnology company was included in the government vaccination program in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in March 2021, and it has been administered in the Taiwan region since September 2021. As of the end of February 2023, more than 31 million doses of the COMIRNATY® vaccine have been administrated in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan region. Since the rollout of self-paid vaccination service of COMIRNATY® BNT162b2 original vaccine in Macau SAR in 2022, the self-paid vaccination service of COMIRNATY® bivalent vaccine was launched in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in the first quarter of 2023, providing more vaccine options for people in need and helping to build a health protection barrier.

In 2022, the synergy capability of Fosun's FC2M global ecosystem was further enhanced, highlighting the multiplier effect of the ecosystem. During the Reporting Period, the Group's ecosystem has created a total value of more than RMB6.9 billion, and has 133 products that generated more than RMB100 million sales for each, and among them 22 were new products; 50.8 million new registered members during the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 27%. Among them, the two top C-end platforms continued to facilitate the rapid and high-quality growth of members. During the Reporting Period, Fosun Health acquired 9.24 million registered users, bringing the cumulative number of registered members to 22.58 million. As of the end of the Reporting Period, Fosun Alliance has accumulated 6.4 million registered members, and the transaction conversion rate under accurate recommendation[3] increased by 26% year-on-year.

Excellent performance in ESG, adhering to its original aspiration established 30 years ago

In 2022, while growing its business operations, Fosun upheld its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society" and continued to participate in public welfare programs such as fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, assisting the fight against malaria in Africa, running the Rural Doctors Program, fostering entrepreneurship, and providing international humanitarian relief.

Fosun's forward-looking deployment of "vaccine and drug" during the COVID-19 outbreak has contributed to the fight against the pandemic. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY®) has helped build an immune barrier in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR and Taiwan region, while Azvudine tablets, China's first small-molecular oral medication for COVID-19 jointly developed by Fosun Pharma and Henan Genuine Biotech, was included in the National Health Commission's Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol for COVID-19 in 2022, and was covered by the national medical insurance scheme. At the beginning of the new year, Fosun Foundation, together with Fosun Pharma and Henan Genuine Biotech, launched the campaign "A Healthy Winter Action", donated Azvudine tablets to more than 250 counties and cities across the country, to help the grassroots weather the epidemic during the New Year.

Since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation's Rural Doctors Program has covered 73 counties in 16 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, supported nearly 24,000 rural doctors and benefited 3 million grassroots families. On 17 February 2023, the Rural Doctors Program was awarded the "Shanghai Charity Award", the highest government prize in the field of philanthropy in Shanghai.

As an official member of the Roll Back Malaria, a global cooperative initiative advocated by the World Health Organization (WHO), Fosun Pharma has 30 antimalarial products that have passed WHO medicines prequalification (WHO-PQ), including 26 finished dosage forms and 4 active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs). Artesun®, artesunate for injection developed and manufactured by Fosun Pharma, has been used to treat more than 56 million severe malaria patients worldwide.

Leveraging its remarkable performance in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), Fosun International received an MSCI ESG rating of AA and it is the only conglomerate in Greater China with an MSCI ESG rating of AA; it received a rating of A in the Hang Seng Sustainability Index. In 2022, it was selected as one of the constituents of FTSE4 Good Index Series for the first time; its S&P CSA ESG score has risen significantly, higher than 91% of its peers around the world.

[1] It includes scientific research investment (expensed and capitalized), but excludes digitalization expenses. [2] It refers to the revenue contribution (before intercompany eliminations) directly or indirectly created by companies within the Fosun ecosystem for other companies within the ecosystem, including but not limited to cross-selling, product co-creation, membership contribution, membership sales transformation, and sales collaboration within the ecosystem, joint industrial investment, financing cooperation empowerment, industrial resource coordination, etc. [3] It refers to order conversion rate, facilitating order placement by sending marketing materials to users, as calculated by "number of users placing orders/number of users reached".

2022 Annual Results Announcement

Full details of the annual results announcement of Fosun International can be found on the Company's website (www.fosun.com) and on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Fosun International 2022 annual results presentation will be held on 30 March 2023, from 10:00 to 16:00. The management will introduce the key financial performance and strategic outlook of the Group. The live webcast is available in the links below. The latest PPT presentation of the Company is also available for download on Fosun's website.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 00656.HK). As of 31 December 2022, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB823.1 billion. Fosun International ranks No.589 on the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 List, with a MSCI ESG rating of AA.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that Fosun International Limited (the "Company") expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including but not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans) are forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results or developments may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, and other risks and factors beyond our control. In addition, the Company makes the forward-looking statements referred to herein as of today and undertakes no obligation to update these statements. The 2022 annual financial figures in this press release are calculated using the average exchange rate for the Reporting Period from January to December 2022 (USD/CNY= 6.72101, HKD/CNY= 0.85829, EUR/CNY=7.07142), and period-end exchange rate as of 31 December 2022 (USD/CNY=6.96460, HKD/CNY=0.8933, EUR/CNY=7.42290), unless otherwise stated.

