VALCOURT, QC, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is proud to lead the powersports and marine communities with initiatives promoting safety, the environment and riding etiquette with its Responsible Rider program . Today, BRP is broadening its impact by announcing three-year partnerships with two organizations equally committed to empowering all those who ride to do so responsibly: Tread Lightly! and RideSafe .

"The Responsible Rider program was born out of our deeply held belief that when all riders look out for each other, engage in safe experiences and are mindful of the environment, they help build a more caring community and preserve our playgrounds for future generations," says Anne-Marie LaBerge, Chief Marketing Officer at BRP. "We are taking bold steps to encourage all riders to ride responsibly and are thrilled to welcome new partners to further our impact. By teaming up with Tread Lightly! and RideSafe, we will drive positive change and ensure our next ride is as good as the last."

Tread Lightly!

Tread Lightly! is a nonprofit organization with a mission to protect and enhance recreation access and opportunities by promoting outdoor ethics to heighten individuals' sense of good stewardship.

Over this three-year partnership , Tread Lightly! and BRP have committed to developing trainings and other tools dedicated to driving positive change through BRP's worldwide dealer network and all powersports riders. Training will be delivered online and cover subjects based on the Responsible Rider program's three pillars: Safety, Environnement and Riding Etiquette, and will be available in French, English and Spanish.

"In the past few years, we have seen rapid growth in motorized recreation all over the US. Tread Lightly! has heard regularly about the need to better educate these enthusiasts on how to be respectful and responsible," says Matt Caldwell, Executive Director, Tread Lightly!. "This partnership with BRP provides every enthusiast with the tools to 'do your part' to 'protect the fun'."

RideSafe

The mission of RideSafe is to significantly reduce the number of powersport injuries and fatalities by inspiring children and adults to wear helmets and proper safety gear and obtain safety certification before operating powersports equipment.

During this three-year partnership , RideSafe and BRP have committed to educating young riders and their families on how to be responsible riders. To accomplish this mission, Hubert Rowland and his team will visit schools in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arizona, Utah, Florida, Texas, and West Virginia.

"BRP is more than just a company, they are a team of people dedicated to creating a positive impact. Their entire team embodies the qualities of leadership, humility, and compassion - making them a true leader in the powersport industry," says Hubert Rowland, racer and Co-Founder of RideSafe.

"Our partnership with BRP is critical to educating consumers on safe practices and promoting responsible riding. By combining our mutual resources and utilizing the voice and talent in our industry, we aim to get the attention of a broad audience, empowering them to make informed decisions about safe riding practices and shifting the culture where everyone makes safety their first priority," says Kristen Almer, Co-Founder of Ride Safe. "As I often say, our powersport athletes and influencers are great because they are masters of safety first, and our partnership with BRP is a crucial step towards making this a universal mindset."

BRP is committed to playing an even greater role in the lives of its employees, dealers, and consumers with the goal of truly moving the needle on social issues that touch people in their everyday lives. Including the Tread Lightly! and RideSafe contributions, BRP has invested nearly CAD $1.5 million towards initiatives in line with its Responsible Rider program in the last year alone. These partnerships align with BRP's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) commitment to foster positive change worldwide and invest 1% of annual pre-tax profits in local and global causes by 2025.

