1 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (

TSXV:GCX, Financial)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ("Granite Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Robert Sennott to the board of directors of the Company and of Mr. Peter Harris, P.Eng., to the Company's advisory board as it embarks on the next stage of development of the Carmacks copper-gold-silver project in Yukon, Canada. François Lalonde will step down from the board of directors to focus on his leadership role at TSX Venture listed Stellar Africa Gold. Granite Creek wishes to thank François for his dedication and contributions to the board and wish him the best in all his future ventures.

Tim Johnson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working closely with Rob Sennott and Peter Harris as we advance our promising critical mineral projects for copper and molybdenum toward development and production. It is an exciting time for the Company with the recent 43% expansion of the resource at Carmacks and a robust PEA released in January 2023 as well as the acquisition of the 90+ million-pound bulk mineable LS molybdenum resource in central British Columbia. We look forward to providing updates in the near future on the Company's recently initiated process test work for improved oxide recovery at the Carmacks project and exciting exploration potential for resource expansion developed from our 2022 geophysical and geochemical surveys, proximal to the existing resources."

Robert Sennott

Rob is a long-time investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and film producer. He has been a long-time resource investor and is an investor and supporter of each of the three Metallic Group companies. Rob was the founder of Market Intelligence, a real estate information services company, that was acquired by Alleghany Corporation, which in turn was recently acquired by Berkshire Hathaway. He has served on the board of directors of First Community Bank and was a Beige Book respondent for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston. Rob has also served on the board of a non-profit organization addressing poverty in rural communities, where he brought an entrepreneurial approach to fundraising. Rob's success in business management and focus on building prosperous communities will be a great benefit to Granite Creek as it moves from exploration stage to developer.

Peter Harris

Peter is a mining engineer with over 40 years of global mining industry experience in project evaluation, development, mine construction and operations. Peter's career is highlighted by prominent roles with Placer Dome (now Barrick Gold) as Senior Vice President of Project Development and President & CEO of Placer Dome South Africa. He also was part of the early formation of NovaGold Resources as Chief Operating Officer. Peter brings a deep understanding of what it takes to have a successful mining project having been involved in various stages of evaluation, development, construction and operation of over 20 mineral projects in his career in North and South America, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. His experience ranges from high-grade underground operations to large scale open pit deposits of base & precious metals. He has a strong track record of leading corporate development teams in strategic acquisitions, financing as well as structuring of engineering initiatives to optimize costs and identify opportunities. A mine engineering graduate of the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne with executive and board of director experience in mining and related industries, Peter also led the design and introduction of World Bank recognized employee programs for affected mine-workers related to major mine re-structuring and AIDS programs. Peter's experience in all aspects of major project and mine development including working with communities will add tremendous value as the company advances to the next stages of development at our critical mineral projects.

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the exploration and development of critical minerals projects in North America. The company's projects consist of its flagship 176 square kilometer Carmacks project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Metals Corp., the advance staged LS Molybdenum project and the copper-nickel-PGM Star project both located in central British Columbia. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

