Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, has been named to the Fortune+list+of+America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+2023. This prestigious award is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Fortune and Statista selected America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system. For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys. For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company’s patents. The 300 US-companies with the highest score were awarded as America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023. Based on the results of the study, Assurant is honored to be recognized on the Fortune list of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.

“To fulfill our purpose of helping people thrive in a connected world, we strive to bring forward innovations that deliver superior experiences for our clients and their customers,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “Inclusion on Fortune’s inaugural list of America’s Most Innovative Companies is reflection of our commitment to embrace curiosity to inspire new ideas and deliver market-first solutions.”

“At Assurant, innovation has been core to our culture as we’ve continued to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing environment,” said Manny Becerra, chief innovation officer, Assurant. “Through consumer research and investments in emerging technologies, including digital-first solutions powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, we’re developing new products and services that meaningfully enhance consumer experiences and drive competitive advantage across the mobile, automotive, retail, and financial services markets."

Assurant holds 141 registered patents and has 139 pending patent applications.

