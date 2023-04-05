Elektros Launches New Clean Energy Technology Brand - Elektros Energy

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, announces the launch of its new clean energy technology brand, Elektros Energy.

Elektros Energy brand will better reflect its focus on such areas as Lithium mining, EV charging, solar energy, and innovative solutions to help accelerate the world's transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.

Lithium mining is a critical component of the clean energy industry, as it is a key material used in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Elektros Energy is committed to responsibly sourcing Lithium, ensuring that it is extracted in an environmentally and socially responsible way.

Elektros recently announced it had begun discussions regarding potential stake or development agreement for virgin Lithium mining project located in Sierra Leon, Africa.

EV charging is another area of focus for Elektros Energy, as the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise. The company is working on developing fast, reliable, and accessible charging solutions for EV drivers to make it easier for them to adopt this sustainable mode of transportation.

The company's patent pending Multi-Port Charging Assembly allows users to use multiple charging features on electric vehicles we plan to not only include in our designs, but aggressively market to major electric vehicle manufacturers under licensing agreements.

MISSION STATEMENT

At Elektros, our mission is to revolutionize the clean technology industry by developing innovative and sustainable solutions that empower individuals, businesses, and communities to transition to a greener future. We believe that by harnessing the power of technology, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world for generations to come.

We are committed to using the latest advancements in science and engineering to design and manufacture cutting-edge products that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability. We strive to minimize our environmental impact by adopting sustainable practices in our operations and supply chain, while maximizing social impact through our partnerships and community engagement initiatives.

At Elektros, we believe that clean technology is the key to unlocking a brighter future, and we are dedicated to making that future a reality. We are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and we are committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers, our stakeholders, and the planet.

For more information about Elektros Energy, please visit www.elektrosenergy.com

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. is a leading technology company dedicated to the development of innovative clean energy solutions. The company is focused on advancing the world's transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future through its work in electric vehicles (EV), Lithium mining, EV charging, and solar power. With a commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainability, Elektros is working to create a more environmentally and socially conscious world. Through its focus on cutting-edge technologies and a team of experienced professionals, Elektros is poised to make a significant impact on the clean energy industry and help drive positive change for generations to come. www.elektrosenergy.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors/

