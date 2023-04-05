Leading membership and leisure travel company Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) today announced it received national distinctions reflecting the company’s employee value proposition and confidence in its products and operations. The company received the 2023+Gallup+Exceptional+Workplace+Award and was also listed among America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Trustworthy+Companies+2023 by Newsweek.

“At Travel + Leisure, our shared vision and values set the tone for our global excellence. Our mission — to put the world on vacation — fuels a travel movement that comes to life every day through our business lines, brands, teams and every associate,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “As part of this work, we have built strong trust among our associates, customers, and investors, who rely on us to deliver on our promises.”

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. After another year of unpredictability in the workplace, Gallup found that Travel + Leisure Co. continued to put their employees’ engagement at the center of the business strategy, strengthening its culture by fostering connections throughout its diverse global workforce.

“Gallup’s 2023 GEWA winners proved that even during some of the most challenging times, strong cultures are resilient and find new ways to get work done and meet customer needs. These organizations continued to make employee engagement a central cultural priority as part of their business strategy, and they maintained record levels of employee engagement while achieving or exceeding their business goals,” said Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and wellbeing.

America%27s+Most+Trustworthy+Companies+2023 were identified based on a vast sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know in terms of three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. A total of 95,000 evaluations were submitted. All companies headquartered in the U.S. with a revenue over $500 million were considered in the study, which was conducted by Statista.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

