WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received a purchase order valued at $781,000 from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for its KNG Series mobile radio.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, commented, "We are pleased to further our relationship with CAL FIRE as they continue to update and expand their radio fleet. For years, CAL FIRE has trusted us to supply the highest quality of communications technology for use in fire protection across millions of acres of California wildlands. The KNG Series mobile radio is a proven, reliable radio that offers exceptional features and customizability, and we're pleased to provide this technology to CAL FIRE and support them in their mission to protect and maintain California's vast wildlands."

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is dedicated to the fire protection and stewardship of over 31 million acres of California's privately-owned wildlands. In addition, the Department provides varied emergency services in 36 of the State's 58 counties via contracts with local governments. The Department's fire prevention program consists of multiple activities including wildland pre-fire engineering, vegetation management, fire planning, education and law enforcement. Beyond its wildland firefighting role, CAL FIRE is an "all-risk" department, and will dispatch an engine and crew to the scene of an auto accidents; hazardous material spills; swift water rescues; search and rescue missions; civil disturbances; train wrecks; floods, earthquakes and more.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

