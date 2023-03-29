Robert Half Named to Fortune® America's Most Innovative Companies List

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 29, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI), including its subsidiary Protiviti, has been named one of Fortune® America's Most Innovative Companies in the list's inaugural year. Robert Half is the only company in its industry to achieve this recognition.

Robert_Half_Logo.jpg

The ranking features companies that are at the forefront of innovation in three key areas: product, process and culture. It is based on an independent survey of over 25,000 U.S. employees at more than 15,000 companies, as well as input from experts in various fields.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it validates our commitment to innovation — one of our four enterprise values," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Through significant investments in AI, technology and our people, our commitment to innovation is embedded in our organizational culture and at the forefront of everything we do."

Robert Half's investments in innovation include:

  • Proprietary AI technology: With more than 30 million professionals in its global database, Robert Half's AI capabilities have transformed the way highly skilled talent is discovered, assessed and selected for its clients. Using AI, recruiting professionals can generate real-time shortlists of candidates — including hybrid and remote workers — who have a proven track record with the company, are active in the job market, and whose skills and work history closely match clients' requirements.
  • Robert Half Mobile App: The company's award-winning mobile app uses AI to simplify the job search for candidates and proactively recommend matching jobs, resulting in very high candidate placement rates. Since launching in 2019, the app has been used by more than 1 million job seekers who have received 3 million job recommendations. In 2021 and 2022, it received the Gold Stevie for Mobile Sites and Apps during the Annual International Business Awards.
  • Website: Robert Half will unveil a new and fully redesigned website later this year, allowing customers to seamlessly interact with the company on a digital and recruiter-centric basis. Enhancements are based on extensive customer experience research and functionality preferences.

About Robert Half
Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies list and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

