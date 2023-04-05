Utilizing Foretell Reality's collaborative VR platform, the University of Maryland is transforming undergraduate supply chain management education

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, announced today that its subsidiary company, Foretell Reality, has partnered with The University of Maryland ("UMD") - Robert H. Smith School of Business - to provide immersive learning for undergraduates, with an initial focus on supply change management education.

Foretell Reality created an immersive learning experience for UMD Business School that allows students to explore and solve real-world problems in a virtual warehouse environment utilizing VR. The use of VR technology for hands-on, experiential learning is designed to give students an edge when entering the job market and to better prepare them for a career in supply chain management, especially in the growing field of automated supply chain management.

Humberto Coronado, Academic Director of the Masters of Science in Supply Chain Management and Senior Lecturer at UMD Business School commented: "I believe that VR technology is a game-changer in teaching supply chain concepts. The immersive experience goes beyond traditional classroom lectures and textbook readings, providing students with a higher level of knowledge and capabilities. With the help of VR technology, students will gain a unique advantage as they enter the corporate world."

"VR and AR transform the way we learn and teach, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this innovation" said Dror Goldberg, General Manager of Foretell Reality. "We're thrilled to be working with Mr. Coronado to bring this cutting-edge technology to his students, and look forward to building on our work with UMD School of Business and other academic institutions to implement immersive technologies into additional areas in higher education."

