Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named 2023 Top Pick Family EV by Cars.com

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's award-winning IONIQ 5 has received the Top Pick Family EV by Cars.com in its new Top Pick awards that showcase the best electric vehicles in four categories: Luxury, Family, Value and Commuter. This is a second award by Cars.com for the IONIQ 5, it was recently named Best EV of 2023, surpassing all 2023 EVs in the market that were tested by the company's editorial team of expert car reviewers. The IONIQ 5 continues to stand out for its Hyundai exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance as well as having a host of advanced technology.

2023_Hyundai_IONIQ_5.jpg

"The IONIQ 5's new E-GMP platform optimizes interior volume with the spaciousness of a large car in a compact SUV, making it a perfect EV for transporting families and cargo," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Additionally, first- and second-row passengers can enjoy the removable console island's cup holders, 15-watt wireless phone charger and USB ports to their destination."

"With its roomy interior, generous cargo area and plentiful in-cabin storage spaces — perfect for stashing kids' snacks and devices — the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a perfect fit for families. It's also a road warrior for families on the go, with a competitive EPA-estimated maximum range of 220-303 miles, depending on configuration, and it's among the fastest-charging EVs that Cars.com's experts have tested when using DC fast-charging. For these reasons and many more, the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is Cars.com's Top Pick Family EV."

ABOUT CARS.COM
CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Accu-Trade.com™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA56106&sd=2023-03-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-ioniq-5-named-2023-top-pick-family-ev-by-carscom-301784779.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA56106&Transmission_Id=202303291101PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA56106&DateId=20230329
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.