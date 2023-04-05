LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced the following corporate updates related to its previously announced acquisitions and AI.

IDVV has issued an update that the company has completed it's acquisition of SF Corp earlier than its estimated date of April 30th 2023.

Advisory Board member John Peterson and Vice President Bill Martin issued the following joint statement regarding the acquisition "By modifying the initial agreement we were able to close the deal and bring SF Corp operations into IDVV faster than expected. We believe that due to the AI sectors rapid growth it is necessary to expedite acquisitions to the betterment of the company. We saw that the process of adding board members was going to delay the closing, and also delay IDVV from participating in the revenue. By adopting these changes we were able to close at what we feel is little to no risk to IDVV. This also enables us to pursue other needed acquisitions in the sector at the required pace."

The following terms of the agreement were modified:

Vetting and appointment of up to two (2) SF Corp individuals to IDVV board on or before 5/30/2023 One Hundred (100) percent of all SF Corp revenue to go to IDVV starting April 1st 2023. Estimated at Mid Seven Figures. All other terms of the agreement including terms mentioned in the press release dated March 14, 2023 to remain the same.

Jeremy Smith, Founder of SF Corp issued the following statement "On behalf of SF Corp we're very excited to officially be a part of IDVV. The technology that we have developed along with what WITech had in place and other targeted acquisitions can take us to another level."

The Company will be posting information on OTCMarkets as well as updating its website regarding the acquisition upon completion of its annual report being published soon.

Relevant information on how AI is changing several industries that IDVV plans to be involved with

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already made significant inroads in various industries, transforming the way we work, communicate, and live. One area where AI is creating a massive impact is in content creation. From marketing to legal, lending, and medical industries, AI-powered content creation tools are becoming increasingly popular, allowing businesses to produce high-quality content faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Marketing Industry:

Marketing is an industry that relies heavily on high-quality content to attract and engage customers. With the rise of AI, marketers can now leverage advanced tools to create personalized, targeted content that resonates with their audience. AI-powered content creation tools can analyze vast amounts of data, such as search queries, social media interactions, and customer behavior, to generate content that is tailored to the interests and preferences of individual customers.

AI can also be used to automate the content creation process, saving time and reducing costs. For instance, AI-powered chatbots can handle customer queries and support, allowing marketers to focus on creating high-quality content that drives traffic and conversions. Additionally, AI can be used to optimize content for search engines, ensuring that it ranks higher in search engine results pages (SERPs).

Legal Industry:

The legal industry is also being transformed by AI-powered content creation tools. Lawyers and legal professionals often deal with vast amounts of data, documents, and other legal materials, making it challenging to find and analyze the relevant information. With AI, legal professionals can now automate the process of document review, contract analysis, and legal research, allowing them to work faster and more efficiently.

AI can also be used to generate legal content, such as contracts, agreements, and other legal documents. AI-powered contract review tools can analyze contracts and identify potential risks and legal issues, allowing lawyers to review and revise them quickly. This not only saves time but also reduces the likelihood of errors and inconsistencies.

Lending Industry:

In the lending industry, AI-powered content creation tools are being used to automate the loan underwriting process. AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data, such as credit history, income, employment status, and other relevant factors, to assess creditworthiness and determine the likelihood of loan repayment. This not only speeds up the underwriting process but also reduces the risk of defaults and loan losses.

AI can also be used to generate marketing content for lenders. AI-powered tools can analyze borrower data and create personalized marketing messages that resonate with their interests and preferences. This can help lenders to attract more customers and improve their conversion rates.

Medical Industry:

The medical industry is also benefiting from AI-powered content creation tools. Medical professionals can use AI to analyze patient data, such as medical records, test results, and other health-related information, to make more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations. AI algorithms can also be used to generate medical content, such as patient education materials, treatment plans, and other health-related documents.

Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide patients with personalized support and guidance, allowing healthcare providers to focus on delivering high-quality care.

In conclusion, AI is changing the world of content creation in various industries, from marketing to legal, lending, and medical. AI-powered content creation tools are allowing businesses to create high-quality content faster and more efficiently than ever before, while also personalizing it to meet the needs and preferences of individual customers.

As AI continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative and impactful applications in content creation across a wide range of industries.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I.

Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech and SF Corp as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

About SF Corp

SF Corp, formed by Jeremy Smith in 2020 is currently operating in Nevada. It has developed automated and artificial intelligence technologies for several industries including Auto, Medical, Robotics and Financial.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746400/IDVV-Closes-Acquisition-of-Company-in-AI-Artificial-Intelligence-Sector



