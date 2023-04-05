KeyBank Community Development Makes Strategic Investment in Arctaris to Expand Business Lending for Disadvantaged Communities Nationally

Author's Avatar
10 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Arctaris Impact Fund, LP ("Fund"), the flagship debt fund of Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC ("Arctaris"), has obtained a new $10 million warehouse line of credit (LOC) with KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) through its Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Group.

KeyBank CDFI's LOC will help Arctaris bridge the timing between when investments are made, and Impact Notes are secured for long-term permanent financing. This LOC also enables speed in execution, capacity to grow the Fund, and the time Arctaris requires to source long-term capital. The Arctaris Impact Fund, LP received an A senior credit rating from Egan Jones, and the bonds were rated BBB.

The Fund makes loans that seek to create new jobs, bring diversity in small business ownership, and deliver economic empowerment of communities in need. Projects primarily consist of direct investments in small businesses, infrastructure, and affordable/workforce housing projects.

Jonathan Tower, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Arctaris, is confident that KeyBank's commitment will help catalyze measurable economic, social, and environmental impact, stating: "KeyBank's strategic investment in Arctaris will amplify our capacity to grow strong, sustainable businesses in the nation's most underserved and underfunded communities."

"KeyBank is excited to help bring more capital to low-income and marginalized communities through its investment with the Arctaris Impact Fund," said Brian Maddox, National Team Leader for KeyBank Community Development Financial Institutions group. "Our $10 million investment is part of our National Community Benefits Plan commitment to increase access to capital and bring greater equity for low- and moderate-income clients throughout the KeyBank footprint".

The Fund utilizes "first-loss capital" ("FLC") commitments from philanthropic foundations and public-private partnerships to lower its blended cost of financing. These FLC commitments help catalyze investment in underserved communities and provide diversification and risk mitigation for investors.

With more than 13 years of private credit investment experience, Arctaris has established a robust pipeline and active deal sourcing through its place-based investment programs. The Arctaris team focuses on identifying high-quality lending opportunities in disadvantaged and underinvested communities. Located in cities such as Baltimore, Cleveland, Erie (PA), and Pittsburgh, Fund investments often qualify for CRA credits.

About Arctaris Impact Investors
Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC is a Boston-based impact investment firm with experience spanning more than 13 years over seven funds. The firm manages funds which invest in growth-oriented operating businesses and community infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter's Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), and multiple other foundation, federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S., with the aim of delivering above-market investment returns alongside positive social impact. For more information visit https://Arctaris.com or for press inquiries contact [email protected].

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment
KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 10 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

Disclaimer
© 2023 Arctaris Impact Investors ("Arctaris"). All rights reserved. Confidential and proprietary. This material may not be copied, reproduced or used in any format by any means, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Arctaris. Additional information may be obtained in the Arctaris Form ADV available upon request or at SEC.gov.

This press release ("Release") is not intended to be a solicitation or sale of any investment product or security, as well as qualified in its entirety by reference to the confidential Private Placement Memorandum of Arctaris Impact Fund, LP (the "Fund").

Statements in this release are made as of the date hereof unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this release at any time nor any sale of the limited partnership interests described herein shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date. This release is not intended to be relied upon as the basis for an investment decision, and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete.

60d83c9a-f71b-4f12-a101-35ab45da8ec6.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: KeyBank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746431/KeyBank-Community-Development-Makes-Strategic-Investment-in-Arctaris-to-Expand-Business-Lending-for-Disadvantaged-Communities-Nationally

img.ashx?id=746431

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.