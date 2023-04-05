MicroVision Announces Plans for Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on March 30, 2023
  • Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 5, 2023

    • REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, today announced management's plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

    Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Conference on March 30, 2023

    MicroVision will participate on the "Autonomous Sensors and Driving" panel at Maxim Group's Electric Vehicle & Auto Tech Virtual Investor Conference on March 30 from 11:30 to 12:30 PM ET. A Maxim Group research analyst will moderate the panel discussion. The interactive webcast will be live on M-Vest, accessible on MicroVision's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

    Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 5, 2023

    MicroVision will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 5 from 11:25 to 11:55 AM ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on MicroVision's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

    Analysts and investors may submit questions in advance for management HERE or ask your questions during the live webcast on April 5.

    About MicroVision

    With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg,MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

