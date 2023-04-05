STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Webster Bank, together with Career Resources, Inc. (CRI), a leading workforce development non-profit serving Bridgeport, Connecticut, announced an exclusive partnership on their latest ground-breaking initiative, "The Bridge on Main," which will offer banking products and services specifically tailored for the most vulnerable populations of the city.

The Bridge on Main project, slated to launch in mid-2024, will serve as a collaborative resource center supporting system-impacted individuals and their families. The Bridge on Main will provide access to job training and placement services, aiming to address systemic barriers to employment, economic equity, and community reintegration.

"The Bridge on Main will increase access, inclusion and opportunity in the Bridgeport area," said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Marissa Weidner.

"Our participation in The Bridge on Main goes beyond financial support. Our Community Liaison Officers and Community Banking Center Managers will deliver financial education and share their expertise, and Webster colleagues will have opportunities to volunteer with the program. We'll also offer on-site access to financial services for participants and their families," added Weidner. ,/p>

Webster Bank has committed $750,000 to The Bridge on Main project. This investment is part of Webster's Community Investment Strategy , which aims to support and enhance development within Webster's local communities.

Webster's Office of Corporate Responsibility (OCR) manages Webster's Community Investment Strategy, as well as all community-facing activities across the organization, with an emphasis on Webster's values of integrity, collaboration, accountability, agility, respect and excellence. The Bridge on Main initiative speaks to these values and aligns with the Community Investment Strategy focus areas of community development and community support.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation ( NYSE:WBS, Financial) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with over $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page . To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom .

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Webster Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Webster Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/746439/Webster-Announces-Exclusive-Partnership-Aimed-at-Providing-Accessible-Inclusive-Financial-Education-and-Services



