Webster Announces Exclusive Partnership Aimed at Providing Accessible, Inclusive Financial Education and Services

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Webster Bank, together with Career Resources, Inc. (CRI), a leading workforce development non-profit serving Bridgeport, Connecticut, announced an exclusive partnership on their latest ground-breaking initiative, "The Bridge on Main," which will offer banking products and services specifically tailored for the most vulnerable populations of the city.

The Bridge on Main project, slated to launch in mid-2024, will serve as a collaborative resource center supporting system-impacted individuals and their families. The Bridge on Main will provide access to job training and placement services, aiming to address systemic barriers to employment, economic equity, and community reintegration.

"The Bridge on Main will increase access, inclusion and opportunity in the Bridgeport area," said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Marissa Weidner.

"Our participation in The Bridge on Main goes beyond financial support. Our Community Liaison Officers and Community Banking Center Managers will deliver financial education and share their expertise, and Webster colleagues will have opportunities to volunteer with the program. We'll also offer on-site access to financial services for participants and their families," added Weidner. ,/p>

Webster Bank has committed $750,000 to The Bridge on Main project. This investment is part of Webster's Community Investment Strategy, which aims to support and enhance development within Webster's local communities.

Webster's Office of Corporate Responsibility (OCR) manages Webster's Community Investment Strategy, as well as all community-facing activities across the organization, with an emphasis on Webster's values of integrity, collaboration, accountability, agility, respect and excellence. The Bridge on Main initiative speaks to these values and aligns with the Community Investment Strategy focus areas of community development and community support.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation (

NYSE:WBS, Financial) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with over $70 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page. To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Webster Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Webster Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/webster-bank
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Webster Bank



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746439/Webster-Announces-Exclusive-Partnership-Aimed-at-Providing-Accessible-Inclusive-Financial-Education-and-Services

img.ashx?id=746439

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.