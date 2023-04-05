Issuer Direct Executive Named Inspiring CEO by C Level Focus Magazine

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR), ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications company, is excited to announce its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Balbirnie is featured in C Level Focus Magazine's list of Top 10 Inspiring CEOs of 2023.issuedirect.pngimage.png

In this special edition, Balbirnie discussed his early vision for Issuer Direct when building the company from the ground up, sharing his leadership style and philosophies, his commitment to customers, and the innovation that had to fuel the Company's position as a leader in the industry.

C Level Focus is a technology magazine that features and highlights enterprise solutions that can play a key role in redefining the business goals of organizations.

"I'm honored to be included in this list, among other inspiring and influential CEOs from around the country," said Balbirnie. "While entrepreneurship might feel like a solo act, my success as a founder and CEO is a testament to the team of intelligent and motivated individuals I've surrounded myself with while building Issuer Direct."

Issuer Direct, a communications and compliance company, offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure its customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

  • Industry-leading newswire
  • Investor Relations websites
  • Webcast and Teleconference solutions
  • Event management software
  • Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

To read the full article, click here.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie
+1 919-481-4000 [email protected]
James Carbonara
1+ (646)-755-7412 [email protected]

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746438/Issuer-Direct-Executive-Named-Inspiring-CEO-by-C-Level-Focus-Magazine

img.ashx?id=746438

