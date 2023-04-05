IBM Volunteer Spotlight: Cultivating an Enriching and Inclusive Community Through Mentorship

1 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / IBM

Giving a small part of your time can make a difference in someone else's life. IBM India's Lakshmi Dhanabalan has been doing just that, sharing her knowledge through mentorship.

She began volunteering within her community in a school for learners who are hearing impaired. Lakshmi offered mentorship with reading sessions, wrote exams, and led financial support groups for students.

As part of an IBM volunteer initiative, she mentored young learners and helped them cultivate skills for their career progression and explore new topics. "Mentoring is vital for cultivating an enriching and inclusive community," she says.

The company's culture of giving continues to attract and inspire employees dedicated to improving the lives of others.

As IBM reinvents itself in the era of AI and cloud, we continue to broaden the ways we use technology to drive social impact. For volunteering, that means cross-enterprise coordination of campaigns, individual service, and opportunities for donating money.

Learn more about the impact of IBM volunteers here.

